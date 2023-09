As a Marine veteran of Korea, I know what family means.

While dining at The Parish this week, I had met a female Marine drill instructor who was friendly and engaging, and as Marines will do, we chatted about the Corp.

Eventually, she and her companions left. When we asked for the bill, to our surprise and pleasure, they had paid for our meal.

We don't know who to thank by name, but "Thanks and Semper Fi".

Bruce and Helen Oxman

Marana