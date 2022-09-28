Letter: Mark Fincham Lies

Mark Fincham claims he would not have certified the election of Joe Biden as President in 2020. The reason, he has not met anyone who voted for Biden. It seems there are only two ways that could be true. He never meets anyone, or he only meets Republicans. Yet he has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives since January 5 of 2015. Since there are many Democrats in the House, and it is unbelievable that none of them voted for Biden, Mr. Fincham must have a terrible memory, or he is lying. Which is it Mr. Fincham?