Letter: Mark Finchem hates Tucson

I think Mark Finchem hates Tucson. He says Pima County was one of the biggest perpetrators of fraud in the 2020 election. He wonders where Arizona's voice has gone. He says it can't be found in the sea of leftist corruption, protected by the likes of crooked Merrick Garland.

This from the same man who is still trying to undermine a free and fair election. The same man involved in the fake elector scheme. The same man who participated in the stop the steal and march to the capitol.

He also says anyone who is willing to undermine America's elections-the freest nation on earth-should see the rest of their days from a dank jail cell.

Well now neighbor, I wholeheartedly agree with you there.

Timothy Cook

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

