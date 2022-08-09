 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mark Finchem Not a Qualified Candidate for Secretary of State

As a new votler and resident in the State of Arizona my husband and I find it appalling that Rep. Mark Finchem would even be considered as a valid candidate for the position of Secretary of State. Facts: Finchem is a Trump "Lie" supporter and pushed to have Biden's win in AZ overturned. Finchem would set back voting rights and is currently involved in a lawsuit to block the use of vote counting machines in State elections. Finchem was at the U.S. Capital on January, 6, 2021 in support of the Insurrection and Trump. Voters should do everything in their power to have Finchem DISQUALIFIED from the Secretary of State election category.

Laura Hill

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

