Letter: Mark Finchem running for Secretary of State

This is a very sad commentary on the state of politics in Arizona. I wish this were an April Fool's joke but it is a nightmare. What qualifications does Mr. Finchem have to run the largely administrative office of Secretary of State? Being a proud member of the Oath Keepers, a domestic terrorist group, and other right wing conspiracy groups, hardly adds to experience on a resume. Currently thousands of voters in LD11 are signing Recall Petitions to remove him as their State Representative. Wake up Arizona, people like Mr. Finchem are dangerous to all of us. He is a phony like the faux leather jackets he likes to wear.
Jeanne Herstad
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.