Letter: Mark Finchem: Voter Hunter

Tim Steller recently quoted a Time article in which Mark Finchem was asked why he couldn't believe that Joe Biden won in 2020. Mr. Finchem replied "Isn't it interesting that I can’t find anyone who will admit that they voted for Joe Biden?”

Yes, that IS interesting! Granted, I don't know anyone who voted for Trump, but I'm certain I could FIND someone who would admit to it. Maybe. Anonymously.

Well, Mr. Finchem, I'm here to help. Leave your home in Oro Valley and drive south on Oracle Road. Before long, you'll come to a place called Tucson (pronounced TOO-sahn). A large number of us in Tucson (yes, ME!) voted for Joe Biden and will admit to it!

For someone seeking high state office, Mr. Finchem should be significantly more familiar with the state, its people and frankly, reality.

Steve Godwin

Midtown