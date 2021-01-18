Letter: Mark Finchem

Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On January 6th, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at the US Capitol, knowing full well what was going to happen. On January 11th, as he was sworn into the Arizona House of Representatives, he swore to "support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona" and (to) "defend them again all enemies, foreign and domestic." He can't believe in both; he can't do both. He is the domestic enemy. He should be recalled or forced to resign. It is time for his fellow Republicans representing LD11 to act. I call upon Senator Vince Leach and Representative Brent Roberts to uphold their oaths of office and hold Finchem accountable for his actions. Their silence makes them complicit.
Jeanne Herstad
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.