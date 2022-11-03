 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mark Kelley is too reckless for AZ Families

  • Comments

Mark Kelley is running ads claiming that as a former combat pilot he is qualified to represent AZ families. He is wrong. As a combat pilot he learned to take and follow orders. As a senator he is doing an exemplary job taking and following orders from his commander-in-chief Joe Biden, despite the fact that those orders have been devastating to AZ families, with hyperinflation, skyrocketing food and fuel prices, a wide open border with tons of illegal drugs pouring over the border, especially fentanyl that killed over 100,000 Americans last year alone. Mark Kelley could have stood for the interests of AZ families and all Americans by standing up to Biden. However as the former pilot he has stood against AZ families and for Joe Biden’s devastating recklessness.

Mark Kelley does not deserve to be re-elected. He is too dangerous for AZ families.

Rick Cunnington

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News