Letter: Mark Kelley is too reckless for AZ Families

Mark Kelley is running ads claiming that as a former combat pilot he is qualified to represent AZ families. He is wrong. As a combat pilot he learned to take and follow orders. As a senator he is doing an exemplary job taking and following orders from his commander-in-chief Joe Biden, despite the fact that those orders have been devastating to AZ families, with hyperinflation, skyrocketing food and fuel prices, a wide open border with tons of illegal drugs pouring over the border, especially fentanyl that killed over 100,000 Americans last year alone. Mark Kelley could have stood for the interests of AZ families and all Americans by standing up to Biden. However as the former pilot he has stood against AZ families and for Joe Biden’s devastating recklessness.