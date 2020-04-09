Letter: Mark Kelley

A recent letter “shamed” Mark Kelley for campaigning during the current pandemic. Well, this pandemic might run through the entire summer and into the fall. Kelley has to campaign sometime to replace McSalley (and I’m all for that). I would ask the letter writer, what would she have Kelley do? Me, I’m happy that Kelley is running.
Dennis McKiernan
Northeast side
