Letter: Mark Kelly and ACA

As a physical therapist who practiced in Tucson I got to see the best and the worst of our health care system before and after passage of the affordable care act. Before ACA the cost of coverage spiraled annually. Many had no coverage. Many had insufficient coverage because of poor policies. Many with preexisting conditions were denied or overcharged. There were many unnecessary tests and procedures being performed.
With ACA costs continued to rise but not as severely. More people got coverage. Better policies actually covered their needs. Preexisting conditions could not be denied or overcharged. Many unnecessary tests and procedures were reduced. While ACA wasn’t perfect, it was an improvement.
Today the ACA is under threat. That is unconscionable with Covid-19 increasing the number who will need care, will lose their employee sponsored benefits and will now have a preexisting condition.
We need to Send Mark Kelly to the Senate to protect and improve the ACA. He will fight for what’s best for all of us.
Philip Tygiel
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
