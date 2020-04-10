Letter: Mark Kelly disgraceful????
Re: the March 8 letter "Kelly disgracefully continues to campaign."

Whoa...Star....I can't believe you printed a letter from a so called 'lifetime democrat' bashing Mark Kelly for campaigning during our trying times. She wants Kelly to find some morals and ethics? There is a no more ethical or moral candidate anywhere in the United States that is running for Senate than Mark Kelly. Where is the letter writers indignation over Trump's daily campaigning in his 'press briefings'? Yeah, I kind of doubt she is or ever was a democrat. Her kind of rhetoric is not what Arizona needs right now.

Mark Martin

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

