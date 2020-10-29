 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mark Kelly for Senate
View Comments

Letter: Mark Kelly for Senate

Small businesses are not only the heart of our economy, but they’re the soul of our community. They provide jobs and places to gather with our families and friends.

But owning a small business during this pandemic has been extremely difficult, especially when our leaders in Washington won’t get us the relief we need.

It’s time for new leadership in Washington. We believe in the promise that Mark Kelly brings — he understands that families and small businesses have been hit the hardest during this pandemic and he will address these issues, fight for hard-working people, and genuinely represent all Arizonans.

This is a chance to elect new leaders who will actually listen to our community — we’re proud to be voting for Mark Kelly because we know he will be an advocate for us.

So if you haven’t yet, please get out on November 3 and vote for Mark Kelly in this election!

Frances Erunez, Sandra Erunez Otero

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News