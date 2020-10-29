Letter: Mark Kelly for Senate

Small businesses are not only the heart of our economy, but they’re the soul of our community. They provide jobs and places to gather with our families and friends.
But owning a small business during this pandemic has been extremely difficult, especially when our leaders in Washington won’t get us the relief we need.
It’s time for new leadership in Washington. We believe in the promise that Mark Kelly brings — he understands that families and small businesses have been hit the hardest during this pandemic and he will address these issues, fight for hard-working people, and genuinely represent all Arizonans.
This is a chance to elect new leaders who will actually listen to our community — we’re proud to be voting for Mark Kelly because we know he will be an advocate for us.
So if you haven’t yet, please get out on November 3 and vote for Mark Kelly in this election!
Frances Erunez, Sandra Erunez Otero
South side
