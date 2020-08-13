You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Mark Kelly is a fraud
Letter: Mark Kelly is a fraud

Democrat Mark Kelly is running a TV ad that starts by saying “Growing up in a working class family I learned pretty quickly that life’s not going to hand you anything. You have to work hard every step of the way.” Is he confused? He sounds more like a Republican who believes in personal responsibility and that relying on government to take care of you is not the answer. This is not what Democrats believe. Does he really believe that? Or is he taking a page out of the playbook of Kyrsten Sinema two years ago and just fooling the public into believing he is a moderate that will represent Arizona as a “cross the isle” kind of guy? Makes you say.....Hmmmmmm?

Tim Robertson

Foothills

