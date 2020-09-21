Letter: Mark Kelly is not right for Arizona

It was discovered recently that in 2018, Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly gave a speech in which he described how his brother Scott, also an astronaut, had changed since returning to earth. Kelly jokingly said he had turned into a monkey named "Rodrigo." Why a Latino name? How insensitive and insulting to other Latinos. Let us not forget how Kelly made millions off the corporate speaking trail, and went to China back in 2016 soliciting investments into World View from a company called Tencent having communist government ties. Didn't Kelly know that China seeks access to our aerospace technology for their military use? They financially invested an unknown amount of money into World View. How can Kelly stand up to big corporations after receiving millions from them. How can he stand up to China seeking economic and military world dominance? Kelly's "Rodrigo" comments are troubling, coming from a rich white privileged guy out of touch with those not of his color or background. He is just not right for Arizona.
Tomas Ortega
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
