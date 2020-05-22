Letter: Mark Kelly, keep on campaigning

Re: the May 19 letter "Political aspiration should take aback seat."
A letter writer criticizes Mark Kelly for campaigning during this time of suffering due to COVID-19. The writer suggests Kelly should "put campaigning on hold" or echo "Martha McSally’s current message of hope.”
To the contrary, many of us see Mark Kelly’s campaign as an exceptional message of hope, hope for lower cost life-saving drugs, hope for sensible gun laws, hope for honesty instead of continual lies and hope for the election of an Arizona senator with courage to speak his mind, instead of one cowed by a vindictive leader.
Thank you, Mark Kelly, for fighting and succeeding to be heard amidst the continual cacophony emanating from the top.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!