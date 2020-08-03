Letter: Mark Kelly needs to get with the Democrat playbook on America

Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly needs to get with the Democrat play book on America. Doesn't he know by now that we are racist, unjust and full of inequalities with no chance of success because of these oppressive factors. Yet Kelly has been saturating TV with a political ad wearing a tight black t-shirt working on his motorcycle. During the ad, he discusses attending college and graduating, something his father doubted he could do. Then going on to become a military jet pilot and a space shuttle astronaut. Kelly says "Everybody can achieve their dream in America if they try hard enough." Wow! How anti-Democrat Progressive thinking! It is totally contrary to the Democrat narrative claiming just the opposite. Maybe Kelly is really a closeted Republican? He obviously has been a successes through white privilege and does not comprehend it. He should be disqualified from becoming a Democrat Senator and should repent for being white. There is no room in the Democrat party for his kind of thinking.
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
