Letter: Mark Kelly silent about his gun control agenda

Shush! Keep quiet about it before the election! Mark Kelly been silent about his gun control agenda, that he once openly touted. He is now hiding it from AZ voting gun owners. Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords created the anti-firearms Every Town Political Action Committee (PAC). In 2020, it spent $3.8 million in AZ including $750,000 for Kelly's Senate campaign. In 2018, Giffords.com advocated banning "assault weapons" and making "current" owners register them under the National Firearms Act (NFA), requiring a lengthy application, paying $200 to the ATF, submitting fingerprints and photographs. In May, PBS.org reached out to every Senator asking what actions should be taken on guns. They received no response from Kelly. I believe Kelly is purposely remaining silent on his gun control agenda. But if re-elected, will propose extreme gun control legislation, and call for the repeal of the bi-partisan passed Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, putting manufacturers out of business. All will harm AZ gun owners.