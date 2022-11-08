Letter: Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, engaged in rather risky operations. He flew combat planes, I served as a Paratrooper. That aside, I have never really believed that Commander Kelly ever wanted to be where he is now or that he actually wants another round. I believe that love for his wife was and is his motivation. Votes that go his way are proxy/sympathy votes for Gabby. He is Gabby's loving husband and his followers respond for that reason! Bless his heart for his devotion! However, this has not and will not do for the job at hand! Based on the many presentations by both candidates, his opponent is the the best choice for implementing the sorely-needed course correction. VOTE!!