 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mark Kelly

  • Comments

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, engaged in rather risky operations. He flew combat planes, I served as a Paratrooper. That aside, I have never really believed that Commander Kelly ever wanted to be where he is now or that he actually wants another round. I believe that love for his wife was and is his motivation. Votes that go his way are proxy/sympathy votes for Gabby. He is Gabby's loving husband and his followers respond for that reason! Bless his heart for his devotion! However, this has not and will not do for the job at hand! Based on the many presentations by both candidates, his opponent is the the best choice for implementing the sorely-needed course correction. VOTE!!

Robert Powers

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Kari Lake

I find it appalling yet sadly amusing that the Republican candidate for Governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Trump's …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News