Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California political attitude to our area. We all know how that has worked for California. Martha McSally will keep our Sonoran lifestyle and how we get things done without the California experience.
Douglas Shumway
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
