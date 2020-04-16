Letter: Mark Kelly

Re:April 8th letter "Kelly disgracefully continues to campaigns".
The person who wrote this article claims to be a life-long Democrat. I am a life - long and I know other in my union who are also Democrats for many years. I do not know one Democrat who believes that Mark Kelly's actions were "disgraceful." In addition she says nothing about his opponent being disgraceful while running TV ads in March and April. I'll prove to anyone that I am a life - long Democrat . Can that letter writer do the same . I believe that Mark is a man of high morals and outstanding character.
John Cleary
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
