Letter: Mark Kelly
View Comments

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets his obligation, as it seems all haters of democracy must do these days, by calling any Democrat a liberal, although Mark Kelly, and many Democrats, are not.

Mark Kelly understands capitalism quite thoroughly, including the part where capitalism, when completely unregulated, as in the case of Big Pharma, predates on consumers’ pockets, health, and lives, shaking down sick people and Medicare/Medicaid in the name of corporate profits and billions more for the already uber-wealthy. Think Martin Shkreli, Daraprim/Mylan chairman Robert Coury.

The writer, conversely, does not seem to understand capitalism, as he offered NASA as an example of capitalism when in fact NASA is funded by federal tax dollars taken from private individuals to promote some public good, as with the military. Mark Kelly honorably served in both NASA and the U.S. Navy. Nice institutional examples of American socialism, not capitalism.

Grant Winston

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News