Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets his obligation, as it seems all haters of democracy must do these days, by calling any Democrat a liberal, although Mark Kelly, and many Democrats, are not.
Mark Kelly understands capitalism quite thoroughly, including the part where capitalism, when completely unregulated, as in the case of Big Pharma, predates on consumers’ pockets, health, and lives, shaking down sick people and Medicare/Medicaid in the name of corporate profits and billions more for the already uber-wealthy. Think Martin Shkreli, Daraprim/Mylan chairman Robert Coury.
The writer, conversely, does not seem to understand capitalism, as he offered NASA as an example of capitalism when in fact NASA is funded by federal tax dollars taken from private individuals to promote some public good, as with the military. Mark Kelly honorably served in both NASA and the U.S. Navy. Nice institutional examples of American socialism, not capitalism.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
