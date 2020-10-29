Letter: Mark Kelly's ignorant ads about protecting small businesses

Mark Kelly is running an ad praising small businesses and saying they need protected. This is the guy who got a $15 million sweetheart loan from Pima County and Chinese money to start his World View business, which never produced as promised. Joe Biden has said his tax plan would not hurt small businesses. He is lying. Biden's threatened repeal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would raise taxes on small businesses by raising marginal income tax rates. Small businesses typically pay taxes through the individual tax system. If Biden repeals the TCJA marginal tax rates go up hitting millions of small businesses. It would eliminate the law's 20 percent deduction for small business pass-through income. There are nearly 30 million pass-through entities in the United States. Biden's steep corporate tax increase from 21 percent to 28 percent would also hit many small businesses organized as corporations. Mark Kelly apparently is ignorant of Biden's tax increase plans, and new burdensome regulations, and their effects on small businesses.
Tom Galloway
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
