 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mark Kelly's ignorant ads about protecting small businesses
View Comments

Letter: Mark Kelly's ignorant ads about protecting small businesses

Mark Kelly is running an ad praising small businesses and saying they need protected. This is the guy who got a $15 million sweetheart loan from Pima County and Chinese money to start his World View business, which never produced as promised. Joe Biden has said his tax plan would not hurt small businesses. He is lying. Biden's threatened repeal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would raise taxes on small businesses by raising marginal income tax rates. Small businesses typically pay taxes through the individual tax system. If Biden repeals the TCJA marginal tax rates go up hitting millions of small businesses. It would eliminate the law's 20 percent deduction for small business pass-through income. There are nearly 30 million pass-through entities in the United States. Biden's steep corporate tax increase from 21 percent to 28 percent would also hit many small businesses organized as corporations. Mark Kelly apparently is ignorant of Biden's tax increase plans, and new burdensome regulations, and their effects on small businesses.

Tom Galloway

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News