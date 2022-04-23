Letter: Mark Kelly's pretense of now being a moderate

Mark Kelly ran for the U.S. Senate as a moderate. The AZ Star endorsed him as being an "independent thinker." After a year of record high border crossings during a pandemic, Kelly is all of a sudden objecting to the Biden administration's lifting of Title 42 at the border. Could his concern have to do with being up for re-election in November? Kelly voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal in March 2021 that many believe was not needed and exacerbated inflation. He voted to end the 60 vote filibuster in the Senate and for essentially federalizing national elections. He voted for Biden's Build Back Better deal that would have increased taxes and spending by $trillions, and according to the Congressional Budget Office, would have added $trillions to the federal deficit if included government programs became permanent, as many believed would happen. Time.com reported that Kelly has voted for the Biden agenda 98% of the time. Kelly is not a moderate, nor an "independent thinker."