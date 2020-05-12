Letter: Mark Kelly's qualifications to be senator
Letter: Mark Kelly's qualifications to be senator

The letter writer questions Mark Kelly's qualifications to be a U.S. senator, saying that at least his oponent, Martha McSally, has served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was appointed to the Senate. Now I ask, what were McSally's qualifications when she was elected to the House in 2014? Her military career, perhaps? Or have I missed other qualifications?

Yeda Damerow

Foothills

