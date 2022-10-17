 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mark Kelly's Record

The desperation shown by the "trumplican" party is apparent by the full page ad taken out in the Arizona Daily Star by "Citizens for Sanity." I find it quite ironic that they call themselves that, as there is not one sane person running on the side of the ticket. Mark Kelly is a Veteran, a solid American, an independent thinker, and a role model for politicians if there ever was one. You can disagree on politics, but this "new" Republican Party is permeated by radicals who want to take away women's rights to make personal health decisions, close the borders completely (how will their corporations run without immigrant workers I don't know) and want to decimate public education and use our tax money to support private/ parochial schools. Last but not least....each of the candidates running for office on the Republican ticket are conspiracy theorists, January 6th insurrection supporters, and election deniers. We need solid people in our government in Arizona as our democracy is in peril. Vote BLUE.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

