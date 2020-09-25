Letter: Mark Kelly's troubling China connection with WVE

As a former ICE Special Agent, I conducted investigations related to the illegal export of sensitive technology and materials. These investigations focused on countries like China, Iran, N. Korea, etc., attempting to acquire sensitive information and/or materials from U.S. companies that could be used for military purposes. A lot of technology is "dual use" meaning it has commercial and military applications. Which leads me to Mark Kelly's co-founding of World View Enterprises (WVE) in about 2012 after retiring from NASA. It has been reported that Kelly sought and received financial investment from a China based company named Tencent, which allegedly has ties to the Chinese communist government. Tencent's U.S. representative has allegedly donated $5000 to Kelly's campaign. WVE deals in sensitive aerospace technology having commercial and potentially military applications. WVE has been doing stratospheric mapping for the government, i.e., NASA. All of interest to China. Did Kelly, a military veteran, willfully disregard our national security by seeking Chinese investment into WVE for his financial gain?
David Burford, Retired Senior ICE Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
