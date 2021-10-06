 Skip to main content
Letter: mark my words
Dear Sarah,

I was saddened when I read that you were abandoning your Tucson "family" for individuals to whom you are related in St. Louis. I noted a significant reluctance in your farewell, so I am going to make a prediction. Like The Terminator, you'll be back...perhaps sooner than you think.

In the middle of January, '22, when you are snow shoveling your way to the mailbox in the midst of winter's gloom, you will have an epiphany. Then you will discover that that same force that drew you eastward has now fully reversed course.

So when you arrive at Tucson International, don't use an app. As you well know, Tucson is a welcoming community and I would happily represent everyone by giving you a ride to your abode. Look for the pickup with the Mariachi band in the back.

Rick Cohn

West side

