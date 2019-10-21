Martha McSally and I have some commonalities. We volunteered, took an oath to defend the Constitution and served during periods of conflict. We fought enemies who tried to kill pilots in her squadron and grunts in my Vietnam infantry platoon.
But we have profound differences. Donald Trump has shown that he is a serious, potentially existential, threat to our democracy. The Ukraine revelations are simply the latest example.
McSally decided to put loyalty to an individual above her oath to defend the Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic. She fully supports a narcissistic liar who routinely trashes our foundational institutions and, were he not President, would probably be indicted for serious crimes. He’s said “I have the right to do whatever I want” and, with his silent, cowering Republican enablers, he’s done just that.
It’s sad to see someone who so honored her military oath now break her Congressional oaths by choosing party over country and continued loyalty to someone so strikingly undeserving.
Dan Gipple
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.