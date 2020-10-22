Letter: Martha McSally TV Ads

Watching Martha McSally's political ads ... I can not get over the hypocracy of it all.
In one ad, three women accuse Mark Kelly of sexism. Are you kidding me? McSally has been photographed kissing the "cheek" of Donald Trump.
Then there is the ad in which McSally looks right into the camera and claims she will always protect people with preexisting conditions. She insinuates that Kelly is responsible for circulating rumors to the contrary. In 2017, Senator McSally voted against Protecting Access to Care Act of 2017 (HR 1215). This is a public record.
And then there are the "China" ads. Unproven allegations. Anyway, China is irrelevant. We are not choosing Kelly or McSally. This election is about protecting healthcare, social security and medicare.
Martha McSally ... please stop the lies. It is most unbecoming of an Arizona State Senator.
Sylvia Berman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
