Letter: Martha McSally vs Mark Kelly

When Martha McSally ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 she lost. So, why is she representing us now? Due to the untimely death of Senator John McCain she was appointed, not elected, by Governor Doug Ducey. And how well has she represented us? She has voted 81% of the time in support of big business, 95% of the time in support of the President.
McSally opposes immigration and sees no path to citizenship; Mark Kelly supports e-verify, and humane treatment of immigrants.
Martha opposes any new gun control; Mark supports universal back ground checks.
Martha supports extending school vouchers, cutting Pell grants and prohibiting student loan refinance; Mark: the exact opposite.
Martha believes EPA regulations cost jobs and hurt the poor; Mark believes in regulation, research and development, renewable energy and saving our planet
Martha opposes Obamacare; Mark would like to expand Obamacare, reduce prescription drug prices and offer a public option.
Who do you choose? I choose Mark who will work for us not the Establishment!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
