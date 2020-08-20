Letter: Martha McSally

Where is Martha McSAlly’s response to Trump
and his family hurling some disgusting insults at Kamala Harris, a duly elected fellow Senator. I have not heard anything. Perhaps I missed it. Is she so taken in by Trump that she is afraid to say anything that might offend the big man. After all she needs all the money she can get from Trump and the Republicans, so she can battle on for the seat she did not get elected to, and did not earn.
Other than her ridiculous travel voucher idea And her disgusting ads on TV, what is she doing to help the people of Arizona ( which includes the Native Americans living on the reservation. ).
Ann Matias
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!