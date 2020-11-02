 Skip to main content
Letter: Martha McSally
Letter: Martha McSally

I just received my fifth recorded message from Martha McSally. I was watching television tonight when my screen noted a call from the US GOVERNMENT (Yes, it was in all caps). A message recorded by her was left. First, how desperate can you be to keep calling a Democrat, and secondly, is she not secure enough to identify the call as being from her? And using US GOVERNMENT tag makes me wonder who’s paying for the calls. It’s obviously a ploy to get people to answer that might not otherwise do so. She’ll do anything for a vote.

Judith Sacheck

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

