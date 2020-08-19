You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Martha McSally's Baseless Attack Ads Prove Her Dereliction of Duty
As an advocate for Mark Kelly, I get asked about McSally’s baseless attack ads. The ads claim that Kelly kept taxpayer money through his business. The Daily Star fact checked McSally’s claims to find that they are inaccurate. PolitiFact reported McSally’s statements to be "mostly false".

Though Kelly retains investments in World View, the aerospace company he cofounded, he resigned his position before announcing his candidacy. The article debunks claims that Kelly received money through World View’s PPP loan and that the company failed to uphold its contract with Pima County.

In another ad, McSally touts her support for people with preexisting conditions, even after voting to make healthcare less accessible. It’s a personal affront each time she lets me down by voting to decrease healthcare benefits and women’s reproductive rights.

It’s telling when a candidate prioritizes spreading misinformation instead of proving themselves to be the better choice. McSally has offered no valid reasons to vote against Kelly, nor any leadership to Arizonans.

Nikki Campbell

North side

