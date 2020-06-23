Letter: Martha McSally's newest campaign ad

Martha McSally's latest campaign ad is about bringing jobs back from China. She claims that Joe Biden supports doing business with China and that Mark Kelly has business ties to China. Seems that she failed to mention the Trump's ties; Ivanka's clothing line, made in China, our President's red MAGA baseball caps, etc. made in China. Martha, did you accidentally forget to also mention the Trump's business ties to China? I somehow think not.
Suzan Van Thull
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
