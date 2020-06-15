Letter: MARTHA MISSES THE TARGET
In her "deployment to DC" as she often highlights, Martha McSally misses the target pass after pass after pass and in these futile attempts, creates "friendly fire" bi-partisan, solution oriented legislative casualties along the way. As a former A10 pilot and commander she should know better and do better. Those of us experienced A10 "Warthog drivers" took pride in our precision whether it was during friendly competition on the gunnery range or supporting our troops in contact with the enemy. Martha is using the "shotgun" approach rather than the precise "guided missile" approach that was available to her in the A10. She is also ignoring or forgetting the multiple training sessions in Crew Resource Management and Assertiveness (speaking truth to power) training she should have received during 22 years of active duty in the Air Force. I consider myself a true Ripon Republican supporting the high flyer and very precise Mark Kelly.

Philip "Bulldog" Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

