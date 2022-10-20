Letter: Martin Quezada for State Treasurer

While circulating petitions to stop another $1 billion loss for our public schools, I was asked repeatedly:“If it’s not funding our schools, where is our tax money going?” That’s good question without a satisfactory answer.

We know the voucher program currently serves only 11,775 students statewide and $1.7 billion was already withheld from our K-12 public schools this year.

If all that money went into the voucher program, as advertised, that’s $144 million per voucher student. If not, the program is being misrepresented and vast sums are going elsewhere. Either way, it’s a blatant misuse of our tax dollars meant for public schools.

This is exactly why we need Martin Quezada as our next State Treasurer. Quezada will ensure funds assigned to public schools and local agencies are distributed properly. He will use our taxpayer dollars for the benefit of all Arizonans, and he will bring ethics and transparency to the Treasurer’s office. Quezada deserves our vote for State Treasurer.

Karen Harris

Northwest side