Letter: Mask Mandate in Arizona Schools

I am so grateful that Governor Doug Ducey will block money to AZ schools that mandate masks. Statistically the risk to kids 14 or younger having a severe Covid infection is virtually non-existent . Putting a mask on your child is a very important medical decision and thankfully he has put that decision back on the parents' hands.
Instead of pushing masking, and ineffective vaccines, CDC would be much wiser to put dollars and research into developing protocols for early COVID treatment which would prevent hospitalizations and death/
Pat Moore
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.