 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mask Mandate in Arizona Schools
View Comments

Letter: Mask Mandate in Arizona Schools

  • Comments

I am so grateful that Governor Doug Ducey will block money to AZ schools that mandate masks. Statistically the risk to kids 14 or younger having a severe Covid infection is virtually non-existent . Putting a mask on your child is a very important medical decision and thankfully he has put that decision back on the  parents' hands.  

Instead of pushing masking, and ineffective vaccines, CDC would be much wiser to put dollars and research into developing protocols for early COVID treatment which would prevent hospitalizations and death/

Pat Moore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News