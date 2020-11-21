Letter: Mask mandate

Maybe some of you missed it, but in Thursday's Daily Star it was reported that our governor refuses to put in place a statewide mask mandate even though the health experts estimate that half the people who are going to die in the coming months could be saved by the simple act of everyone wearing a mask when out in public. Half. Think about it. Governor Ducey, those deaths are on you.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
