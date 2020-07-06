Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign informing that ONLY people with masks would be allowed to shop there.
I observed four people with no masks and observed as employees walked right by them. If store owners are not going to mandate this out of fear of losing a shopper what hope do we have!
Amy Barnard
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
