Letter: Mask mandate
View Comments

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign informing that ONLY people with masks would be allowed to shop there.

I observed four people with no masks and observed as employees walked right by them. If store owners are not going to mandate this out of fear of losing a shopper what hope do we have!

Amy Barnard

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: HOAs and Buffelgrass

HOAs are notorious for not maintaining what is commonly called “Common Area B” when the Bylaws are specific that the Board is to maintain such…

Local-issues

Letter: Destroying art

I too call for our statue of Pancho Villa to be removed. For its own protection it should be in a museum, a private garden......Despite proble…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News