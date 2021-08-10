Letter: Mask mandates in schools

The cartoon by Fitz in Friday's paper hit the nail on the head. Along with the opinion piece by Janni Simner, it made it clear that Governor Ducey is putting us all in danger by signing into law legislation that prevents schools from requiring masks or vaccines. Of course, this does not apply to expensive private schools like the one his sons attended in Phoenix. They are free to require eligible students to be vaccinated and all students to wear masks.
Talk about a double standard! The rich get safety and the rest of us get (fill in the blank here).
Call the governor at 602-542-4331 and tell him what you think about his endangerment of our children.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
