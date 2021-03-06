Letter: Mask Mandates

Re: the March 4 article "House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks."
In reference to the comments by Rep. Joseph Chaplik regarding Mask Mandates, I am reminded of the saying "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt." Having lived through the early AIDS epidemic and having lost a family member to it, I am absolutely amazed that a leader of our state is so very ignorant of how it is transmitted! Did he just crawl out from under a rock? COVID is spread in the air, AIDs is spread through the transfer of body fluids. Educate yourself!
Gail Tout
East side
