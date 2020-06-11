Letter: Mask noncompliance
Letter: Mask noncompliance

As a retired ICU RN I am dismayed at people who felt reopening means stopping wearing masks and social distancing. I applaud Costco for requiring masks. Not all businesses are following best practice. I have gone to Northwest YMCA since it opened, staff are behaving appropriately. The patrons are not. On Thursday, I saw 3 people out of 19 wearing masks when I entered. Friday, of 33 patrons I saw during my visit only 4 out of 33 were masks. I have multiple times expressed my concerns. I love the Y but do a better job of protecting clientele.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

