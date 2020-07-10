Letter: mask shaming
Letter: mask shaming

Mask shamers, I hate masks because you are endangering my life. I see you everyday, treating your mask like some magic spell. With no mask, you stay away. With your magic mask, you get really close and stay there. You uncover nose or mouth so you can breath, but spew on everyone. You don't know and don't care that your mask simply redirects your breath to the sides and up, because it is magic and you are virtuous. You have no interest that the mask is IN ADDITION TO distancing, not in place of it. You have no concern that studies show people with masks getting the virus, because it is magic and you are virtuous. Your ignorance endangers me and everyone else around you. At least, without a mask, you have the fear to keep you away.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Local-issues

Comments may be used in print.

