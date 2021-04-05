 Skip to main content
Letter: Mask Up
Pima county has made great strides in reducing the amount and spread of COVID 19 virus and getting people vaccinated. Now is not the time to lift mask mandates and I applaud Pima County for its stance to continue the mandate. Yes great progress has been made but what is wrong with continuing such a simple measure for a while longer? Everyone already has masks and they are cheap and available for free at many businesses. At times they can be uncomfortable but the same could be said for corrective eyeglasses required for driving, seat belts, shirts and shoes in restaurants, dogs on leashes, etc. Masks are good for you, your family and everyone else. With virus variants developing and spreading we need to continue to mask up! Let’s not lose ground.

Randall Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

