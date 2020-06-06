Letter: Mask wearing for virus protection
View Comments

Letter: Mask wearing for virus protection

Several local TV news stations have interviewed Tucson citizens who are out and about in Tucson about why they were not heeding the CDC recommendation to wear facial masks. Most of these people answered that they felt healthy and that, in the words of one person interviewed, if you are "old, sick and worried" you should just stay home. I have lost sleep over such comments. Wearing a mask shows courtesy and respect for others, it does not reflect your personal fear or lack thereof. While I certainly do not hope any of these strong, healthy people get ill, they will at some point age. Also, these people are showing a lack of respect for children in chemotherapy and older folks who just want to procure groceries. Where is our Tucson smartness and kindness? Maybe our local officials should demand masks be worn, it worked for Governor Cuomo in NY.

Carla Springer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News