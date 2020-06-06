Letter: Mask wearing for virus protection

Several local TV news stations have interviewed Tucson citizens who are out and about in Tucson about why they were not heeding the CDC recommendation to wear facial masks. Most of these people answered that they felt healthy and that, in the words of one person interviewed, if you are "old, sick and worried" you should just stay home. I have lost sleep over such comments. Wearing a mask shows courtesy and respect for others, it does not reflect your personal fear or lack thereof. While I certainly do not hope any of these strong, healthy people get ill, they will at some point age. Also, these people are showing a lack of respect for children in chemotherapy and older folks who just want to procure groceries. Where is our Tucson smartness and kindness? Maybe our local officials should demand masks be worn, it worked for Governor Cuomo in NY.
Carla Springer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!