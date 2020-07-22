Letter: Mask Wearing in AZ

Re: the July 20 article "Mask rules don't sit well with many in Arizona."
As a former ED/ICU nurse of 20+ years, I know of nurses and front-line workers who are dying of Covid-19. I'm angry about the mentality of some Arizonans to "mind your own business", "let us do our own thing", and "get out of our way". Arizona ICU's are overflowing with Covid-19 patients, so perhaps you should arrange now to be cared for by medical personnel who share your mind-set (pssst, they won't be easy to find). Afterall, why should professionals risk their lives and critical PPE on individuals who are hell-bent on highlighting the "oppressive nature of masks"? Please remember that when someone you love is admitted with life-threatening Covid-19 symptoms and you won't be allowed to be near them.
Stephanie Frederick, RN, M.Ed.
North side
