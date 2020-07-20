Letter: Mask Wearing in Tucson

Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert, the CDC and WHO all state that the coronavirus is transmitted primarily by respiratory transmissions from infected individuals and others who appear healthy but are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. To protect residents, the City of Tucson requires the universal wearing of face masks, with a few exceptions, where social distancing isn’t possible.
Yet many in Tucson ignore this requirement and potentially endanger other residents. For some, catching the virus is a death sentence.
It seems to this writer that anyone endangering the health of others by not wearing a mask and not distancing should be considered guilty of reckless manslaughter if their disease spreading leads to someone’s death. The threat of a potential prison term would be more effective than a fine to enforce masking.
Meanwhile, I’m calling the city by a new name--Toxsun.
C. M. Klein
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
