Letter: Masking and Omicron
Letter: Masking and Omicron

I've been pleased that Tucson area skilled workers are masked when they come into my home to do a job, but they are wearing either cloth masks or "surgical masks". The CDC recommends KN95, KN94, or N95 masks during the surge of Omicron for the highest levels of protection. It's my hope that local companies would care enough about their employees to provide these better masks, especially when they have to work somewhere inside. Doing so would seem to the employer's benefit to help keep their employees healthy so that they can continue to work!

Glenna Ganster

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

