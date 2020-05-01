Letter: Masking Should Not Be Optional

Yesterday I did our weekly grocery shopping at the nearby Fry's. I estimate 2/3 of the shoppers were not wearing masks. And as much as I appreciate them being there, the same was true for stock clerks and courtesy baggers. Moving around the aisles it is virtually impossible to maintain a 3 foot protective zone, never mind the recommended 6 foot zone. I made a stop at Home Depot on the way home and it was worse. Virtually none of the employees were masked (including the greeters at the front door) and less than 10% of the shoppers were masked. This is how pandemic hot spots get started. I remember back in the day many stores had a sign that read "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service." I would like to see stores adopt a "No Mask,No Service" policy.
John Crittenden
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
