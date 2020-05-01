Letter: Masking Should Not Be Optional
View Comments

Letter: Masking Should Not Be Optional

Yesterday I did our weekly grocery shopping at the nearby Fry's. I estimate 2/3 of the shoppers were not wearing masks. And as much as I appreciate them being there, the same was true for stock clerks and courtesy baggers. Moving around the aisles it is virtually impossible to maintain a 3 foot protective zone, never mind the recommended 6 foot zone. I made a stop at Home Depot on the way home and it was worse. Virtually none of the employees were masked (including the greeters at the front door) and less than 10% of the shoppers were masked. This is how pandemic hot spots get started. I remember back in the day many stores had a sign that read "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service." I would like to see stores adopt a "No Mask,No Service" policy.

John Crittenden

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News