Letter: Maskless basketball fans
Sad how some people cannot put 2 and 2 together. Greg Hanson's recent column related the position of the new Wildcat basketball coach, that the fans are not loud enough. At the same time we learn of the lack of fans in the stadium. Maybe, just maybe, these are related to the fact that people are staying away in droves, especially older fans, because there is no enforcement of the mask policy (hardly a mandate if not enforced). Time and again we read of loyal fans refusing to go to the games as a result of justified fears of Covid being spread by the maskless. AD Heeke as much as told those who fear for their health because of maskless attendees, to stay home. Wake up sports administrators and do what is necessary to fill those seats with yelling fans, make everyone feel safe. Enforce the mask policy

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

